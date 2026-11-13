Elderly couple, man assaulted by delivery agent and associates over minor dispute

An elderly couple and another person were injured in an assault allegedly by a delivery man and his associates in Ambernath East in Thane district, a police official said on Friday. A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Shivajinagar police station for unlawful assembly. (Photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times)

The official said the incident took place on November 8 when the delivery executive came to drop an item ordered online by Vasant Salunkhe's son and was asked to return later or cancel the order, as the elderly man was unable to make immediate payment.

"This enraged the delivery man, who heaped insults on Salunkhe. The delivery personnel also pushed the elderly man and his wife, causing injuries to Salunkhe's eye," he said.

Following an initial altercation, both parties approached the local police station, where cross non-cognisable offences were registered before officials urged them to drop the matter.

"However, the delivery agent returned the next day accompanied by seven to eight associates in multiple vehicles. They targeted a young friend of Salunkhe's son who had previously tried to mediate. The young man suffered severe injuries to his jaw and eye," the official added.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Shivajinagar police station for unlawful assembly, causing hurt with dangerous weapons and other offences against the delivery man and his associates, he said.

CCTV footage is being reviewed and the background of the accused delivery personnel is being checked as part of the probe, he said.