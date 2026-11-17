The Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Information Technology (IT) department was placed under a new senior deputy election commissioner (DEC)’s oversight after his joining on November 2 necessitated a new work order, the poll body told the Supreme Court in an affidavit.

In the fresh affidavit, ECI said that problems in the SIR process were bound to arise due to the large number of voters and fully digitalised data. (File Photo)

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The November 4 work order had come three months after a controversial July 28 order prompted two election commissioners to write to the cabinet secretary objecting to the changes. To be sure, ECI has told the Supreme Court that the July 28 order was never implemented because of a July 30 order recalling the changes.

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The new order said director general of IT Seema Khanna will be supervised by senior deputy election commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma. Khanna is at the centre of a controversy over allegations that ECI centralised digital voter roll infrastructure and implemented restrictions in software to stop state officials from accessing voting lists.

Deep Dive Who oversees the Election Commission’s IT department under the November 4 work order? The work order places Director General (IT) Seema Khanna and the IT/ICT department under the oversight of Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma. Why did the Election Commission issue a new work order for its IT department? Pawan Kumar Sharma joined the Commission on November 2, prompting a new work order. The ECI told the Supreme Court that the November 4 order allocated IT/ICT oversight to a senior DEC. What are Opposition leaders asking the Supreme Court about the ECI’s IT and SIR decisions? They have sought permission to put 48 questions to the ECI, including questions about how decisions on SIR and IT systems were approved. They also seek details about changes to electoral roll entries and whether ECINET allowed electoral registration officers to restore deleted entries.

Also Read | 13 INDIA bloc leaders seek Supreme Court’s nod to pose 48 questions to Election Commission

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{{^usCountry}} Senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg – who issued the controversial July 28 order – retained election planning but will be assisted by deputy election commissioner Prakash Rajpurohit, who also has charge of delimitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg – who issued the controversial July 28 order – retained election planning but will be assisted by deputy election commissioner Prakash Rajpurohit, who also has charge of delimitation. {{/usCountry}}

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In the fresh affidavit, ECI said that problems in the SIR process were bound to arise due to the large number of voters and fully digitalised data.

“The Commission remains committed to its constitutional duty of ensuring the purity of the election process. There are challenges on count of the large numbers involved, and also because the full data is digitalised. There have been and will be problems that arise from time to time and the Commission remains alive to the need to ensure that all those who are eligible to vote find their name in the voters lists but equally at the same time to ensure that all inconsistencies in these lists are addressed,” the affidavit said.