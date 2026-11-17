Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and 12 other Opposition leaders challenging the decisions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) surrounding special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have moved an application in the Supreme Court posing 48 questions to be answered by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, two election commissioners — Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — and other officers of the poll panel. Gandhi and others argued that giving answers to its questions will occasion “no hardship or prejudice” as these are a matter of record. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo/Representational)

The application was moved on Monday ahead of the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the functioning of ECI in the light of objections being raised by the two election commissioners to the unilateral functioning of the CEC in taking several decisions, including those related to the SIR.

Along with Gandhi, 12 other INDIA bloc leaders are petitioners in the case, which includes Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Saugata Roy, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Bashir among others.

Not happy with the responses filed by the ECI on October 26 followed by another on November 4 terming its affidavit to be “unanimous”, the petitioners said, “The counter affidavit, far from disclosing those facts, rests upon bare assertion,” giving instances of how the affidavit makes claims without providing requisite notes or documents supporting them.

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It states: “The affidavit has been approved for filing before this court by a unanimous decision of the three members of the ECI but discloses no date, mode of approval, file or noting.” Further, the application notes that ECI has asserted that the SIR orders of June 24, 2025, October 27, 2026 and May 14, 2026 were issued in accordance with “unanimous” decisions of ECI.

However, the statement identifies “no decision or file” and is silent on the statement of the poll panel’s own First Appellate Authority (in response to a RTI query) which said that “the commission has so far not taken any decision on initiating a SIR across the country in 2025.” In this regard, it poses questions to the deputy election commissioner who filed the affidavit.

The questionnaire prepared by petitioners seeks answers from the CEC and the two ECs on whether the affidavit was placed before each person and any “modification” was suggested or reservation recorded by any of them to the affidavit contents.

It even sought a pointed response from the two commissioners on their objections/dissent made in writing between February 19, 2025 and October 26, 2026, concerning any matter relating to the SIR, ECINET, Form 6 or the filing of appeals. It specifically sought information whether any decision relating to the SIR was taken by majority and the particulars of each such decision.

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It specifically sought response from the CEC on whether he concurred in the joint direction of July 30 issued by the two ECs and whether any action was taken with regard to deputy EC Maneesh Garg who issued the order of July 28 keeping the IT/ICT division outside EC’s oversight.

It further referred to the filing of appeals in West Bengal challenging addition of voters by officers of the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer. In this regard, ECI had stated that “these matters were not brought to the commission” and referred to a communication of October 22 which was not placed on record.

The application said, “By the respondents’ own account, decisions of the commission are ‘duly noted in the concerned files of the Election Commission and bear the signature of the ECs and CEC’ and approvals obtained through electronic means are ‘duly recorded later on the official file’. The facts now sought are thus readily ascertainable from the respondents’ own records.”

Gandhi and others argued that giving answers to its questions will occasion “no hardship or prejudice” as these are a matter of record. Further, it said, “Leaving them unanswered would require this court to decide questions of grave constitutional significance hamstrung by the absence of the record before it.” The application referred to Order V Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules which provides for an “application for delivery of interrogatories” and cited the hearing by a Constitution bench on the Aadhaar scheme where lawyers for the petitioners were permitted to put questions to the then chief executive officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India on the architecture and security of the system.

The present case makes for a stronger case for interrogatories as it concerns the lawful exercise of the constitutional authority of ECI itself, which is entrusted with the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls, it said.

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The application lists out the questions to be answered and the person from whom response is elicited. The questionnaire also contains queries to be put to Director General (IT) Seema Khanna to know whether “any entry in the electoral rolls has been added, deleted or modified” other than upon an order of an electoral registration officer (ERO) and the particulars of such operations. It further seeks her response on whether, during the SIR, ECINET provided EROs with a facility to restore an entry once omitted or deleted and if not, the period when it was made unavailable.

The questions also seek information from the poll panel on the officer at whose instance Form 6 (for new voters) was amended and when that decision was approved by the commission. Going by the November 4 affidavit of ECI spelling out a new work order, the petitioners sought to question that the decision was approved by whom and how many decisions of IT/ICT department were routed through the deputy election commissioner after the oversight over IT/ICT was restored by the November 3 circular.