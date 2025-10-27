Election Commission press conference LIVE: EC presser at 4:15 pm, likely to announce pan-India SIR
Election Commission press conference LIVE: The poll body will hold a presser on Monday likely to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list, an exercise which was recently concluded in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place next month. While the invite only mentions that the EC would hold a press conference at 4.15 pm, officials in the know of the matter, cited in reports, said it is about intensive revision of electoral rolls....Read More
Election Commission press conference | Key points
-The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to assembly polls in 2026.
-Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.
-The ECI recently concluded SIR in poll-bound Bihar, with the exercise emerging as a major flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the elections in the state, which has 243 assembly seats.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has successfully concluded the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The final electoral roll, made available on October 1, has 7.42 crore electors.
While publishing the final electoral list of the poll-bound Bihar, the EC said the total number of electors has come down by nearly 47 lakh in the final electoral roll from 7.89 crore before SIR.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an exercise that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently carried out and concluded in poll-bound Bihar.
The exercise, as per the EC, was to remove bogus entries and ensure from the voter list to make it accurate and updated.
The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to assembly polls in 2026.
