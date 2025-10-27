Election Commission press conference LIVE: EC presser at 4:15 pm, likely to announce pan-India SIR

Election Commission press conference | Key points

-The Election Commission press conference is scheduled to begin at 4:15 pm on Monday. The press conference can be seen live here

-Officials cited in a PTI news agency report said it is likely to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list.

-The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to assembly polls in 2026.

-Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

-The ECI recently concluded SIR in poll-bound Bihar, with the exercise emerging as a major flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the elections in the state, which has 243 assembly seats.