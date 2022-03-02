Emergency medicines, blankets & tents among relief aid dispatched to Ukraine

India has decided to send humanitarian relief to Ukraine on the Volodymyr Zelenskyy regime's request, amid an intense evacuation efforts to bring back Indians stranded in the war torn country.

The Hindustan Times has accessed exclusive details on what relief materials will be sent by the government of India to Kyiv and other cities.

India has already sent 2 tonnes of medicines to the war-hit country via Poland on Wednesday. The consignment includes essential medicines like Azythromycin, dexamethasone etc.



Watch: Smriti Irani welcomes Ukraine-returnees in 4 languages



Indian government is also sending relief materials like blankets, tents, sleeping mats, solar lamps, kits for men and women enclosed in 514 packets to Ukraine via Poland.

The fourth consignment includes 100 tents and 2,500 blankets which will be delivered to Ukraine via Romania.

Hindustan Times has learnt that 167 additional blankets, 190 family ridge tents, 500 solar lamps, 4,000 safety goggles, 500 pairs of surgical gloves are among the essentials already packed for shipment.

The decision to send humanitarian relief and medicines was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an emergency meeting on Monday. The Indian Air Force's C17 aircraft have been deployed to send humanitarian aid.



Russia-Ukraine war: LIVE coverage

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. ...view detail