Ukraine crisis LIVE: Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace

  • Russia-Ukraine invasion: US President Joe Biden will speak against Russia aggression in Ukraine in his first State of the Union address.
Firefighters walk on debris as a building burns following a Russian strike during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr.
Firefighters walk on debris as a building burns following a Russian strike during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr.(via REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered seventh day and over 300 civilians, including at least 14 children, have been killed so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

However, Russia, which is facing harsh sanctions and global condemnation for its actions, has said it will pursue the Ukraine offensive until 'all goals' are achieved, the defence minister was quoted by AFP.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 02, 2022 06:43 AM IST

    Apple, Nike halt product sale in Russia

    Apple Inc. and Nike Inc. both announced plans Tuesday to halt product sales in Russia, cutting off the country to the most valuable technology company and the biggest maker of athleticwear.

  • Mar 02, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace: Report

  • Mar 02, 2022 06:26 AM IST

    Exxon to exit Russia, suspend further investments

    Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mar 02, 2022 06:15 AM IST

    Biden says Putin bet wrong on splitting allies: ‘We Were Ready’

    The US and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “dictators” must pay a price for their aggression, President Joe Biden will say in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war was premeditated and unprovoked,” Biden will add, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

    “He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” Biden will say. “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin russia
world news

world news

world news

