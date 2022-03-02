Ukraine crisis LIVE: Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace
- Russia-Ukraine invasion: US President Joe Biden will speak against Russia aggression in Ukraine in his first State of the Union address.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered seventh day and over 300 civilians, including at least 14 children, have been killed so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.
However, Russia, which is facing harsh sanctions and global condemnation for its actions, has said it will pursue the Ukraine offensive until 'all goals' are achieved, the defence minister was quoted by AFP.
Mar 02, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Apple, Nike halt product sale in Russia
Apple Inc. and Nike Inc. both announced plans Tuesday to halt product sales in Russia, cutting off the country to the most valuable technology company and the biggest maker of athleticwear.
Mar 02, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace: Report
Mar 02, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Exxon to exit Russia, suspend further investments
Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Mar 02, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Biden says Putin bet wrong on splitting allies: ‘We Were Ready’
The US and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “dictators” must pay a price for their aggression, President Joe Biden will say in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war was premeditated and unprovoked,” Biden will add, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.
“He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” Biden will say. “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”
- A large majority of US voters are concerned about the Russian invasion and support sanctioning Moscow even if its results in further inflation.
- The speech is set to be broadcast by major TV news channels at 9pm EST (Local time) on Tuesday. It will also be live-streamed by the White House on its official YouTube channel.
Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine
- At least eight people died and six more injured at a residential building in Kharkiv - Ukraine's second-largest city, following a Russian airstrike. Five people died and five others sustained injuries after Russian troops knocked off the main television tower in Kyiv, thereby disrupting signal.
Zelenskyy asks ‘what's the point’, recalls history as Russians bomb Babyn Yar
- Jews were asked to assemble at the Babyn Yar ravine site with all their valuables, and then shot one after the other by Nazi forces during World War II. On Tuesday, five persons died and five others were wounded when Russian forces attacked the main television tower in Kyiv's Babi Yar district.
- Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city and located close to the Russian border, has witnessed fierce fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian troops.