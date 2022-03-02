'Leaving no stone unturned to bring back our students from Ukraine': PM Modi

The government is working round the clock to bring back Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Hindustan in an exclusive interview. He said: "We are working round the clock to bring back all Indian nationals who are stranded in the warzone. We are aware of the hardships faced by our students due to the war situation. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every Indian reaches home safely."

"Weather conditions did make things difficult for us at several places. This is the reason why our government prioritised the evacuation of our students and other Indian nationals from those areas where fighting was intense," the prime minister said.



"I personally spoke to several heads of states. All ministries involved in this mission are working with complete dedication. As a result, when our students return home after being evacuated, you can clearly see the happiness on their faces. Their parents are relieved."

The evacuation of some 4,000 Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine has become a top priority of the Modi government following the death of 21-year-old medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyandagoudar on Tuesday.

The prime minister late last night chaired a high-level meeting to review evacuation work; this was immediately after Naveen's death.

PM Modi told Hindustan Times today that he had sent four union ministers to oversee evacuations from countries bordering Ukraine.

"We have sent four of our ministers to coordinate the entire mission there. When those stranded children see that the ministers have personally come to take them home, they are relieved. They are hopeful of reaching home safely," he said.



Providing more details of India's evacuation efforts, the prime minister said his government had also mobilised NGOs and other organisations owned by Indians in those countries.

"We have mobilised NGOs and organisations owned by Indians in countries sharing borders with Ukraine. Well before the beginning of the war, our embassy was in touch with the students and has been constantly guiding them," he said.

"Before the war, there was a cap on the number of flights between India and Ukraine. But we spoke to the Ukrainian officials and relaxed the curbs so the number of flights can be increased," he also said, adding, "It is a result of our efforts that we were able to safely evacuate nearly 12,000 Indian students from Ukraine."

PM Modi concluded by emphasising the role of the air force, which is now taking part in both evacuating Indians and providing aid and relief materials to Ukraine.

"Besides regular flights, we have also roped in the Indian Air Force for evacuations. For the next 30 days, a total of 30 flights will be bringing back Indians from Ukraine," he said.

"I have told officials to ensure the government is constantly in touch with relatives of students. Right from the district collector to ministers, the government is reaching out to thousands of families and standing with them to assure them of their kids' safe return."

