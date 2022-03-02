China says national wounded while trying to leave Ukraine

China on Wednesday said one of its nationals was shot and injured in Ukraine on Tuesday, the same day that Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that China “laments the outbreak of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and is extremely concerned with the harm to civilians”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese national was injured on March 1 while trying to leave the country.

Wang told reporters at the regular ministry briefing that the injured person was out of danger, adding that the Chinese embassy was following the person’s progress and will continue to provide aid. He did not provide any other details.

So far 2,500 Chinese nationals have been relocated to safer places, he said, adding that the evacuation efforts were going on in an orderly manner.

China has over 6,000 of its nationals stranded in Ukraine and Chinese efforts are underway to move them to neighbouring countries, many by train, and then to airlift them home.

Beijing has refused to criticise the Russian attack on Ukraine or even describe it as an invasion, claiming instead that Nato and the West have failed to properly address Russia’s “legitimate security concerns”.

Earlier, Chinese foreign minister Wang, who is also state Councillor, told Kuleba that the “situation in Ukraine has changed rapidly, and that China laments the outbreak of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and is extremely concerned with the harm to civilians”.

Kuleba told Wang that “Ukraine stands ready to strengthen communication with the Chinese side and looks forward to China’s mediation in achieving a ceasefire,” according to a report in the official news agency Xinhua.

Wang did not directly respond to Kuleba’s request for China to mediate - given the close ties between Beijing and Moscow – but said “China calls on Ukraine and Russia to find a solution to the issue through negotiations, and supports all constructive international efforts conducive to a political settlement.”

Wang elaborated to Kuleba on China’s position with regard to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals in Ukraine and urged the Ukrainian side to assume corresponding international responsibilities.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese nationals in Ukraine and cares about their safety every moment,” Wang said.

“The process of evacuating overseas Chinese and students from Ukraine is underway, Wang said, expressing gratitude to the Ukrainian side for support, cooperation and help from the Ukrainian government and society.

“China appreciates Ukraine’s launch of special evacuation trains for foreign nationals, which is in line with the international humanitarian spirit,” he said.