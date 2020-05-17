Doda encounter: One jawan killed in ongoing gun battle, operation underway

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 10:51 IST

A gun battle broke out between security forces and terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, officials said. An Army jawan was killed in the encounter, the operation is still underway, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said on Sunday. According to inputs from sources, a terrorist has been identified by the forces by the name Auqaaf - an associate of slain Haroon Abbas Wani.

“On a specific police input, an operation was launched late last night in Doda district. An encounter has started just now,” police spokesperson and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Sheeri said. He said further details shall be shared later.

There has been a spurt in terror activities across J&K amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jammu’s Doda—comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts which have been declared militancy free—have also witnessed terror attacks and related activities amid the lockdown.

A day after Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in Kashmir, security forces on May 7 arrested an overground worker of the outfit from Doda district. He was identified as Raqib Alam, 22, son of Seeraj Din of Swanda village.

Security forces on April 17 eliminated two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who had hacked a special police officer (SPO) to death with an axe and critically injured another on April 13 in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against six people, including three slain Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and three arrested overground workers of the terror group, for providing support to Pakistan-based terrorists to kill BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar in Jammu’s Kishtwar.

The charge sheet has been filed in the special NIA Court, Jammu against the six accused under Sections 302, 120B, 109 and 34 of the Jammu and Kashmir State Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), Sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 25(1A) and 25 of the Arms Act.

The Parihar brothers were shot at point-blank range outside their house on November 1, 2018, when they were returning home after closing their shop.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Malti and Digwar areas of Poonch district on Sunday morning prompting Indian Army to retaliate in equal measure.