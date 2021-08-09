‘Ensure plastic tricolours are not used for I-day celebrations’: Centre to state

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has directed all states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure that people do not use national flags made of plastic during the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations. In a statement, MHA said that flags made of non-biodegradable items do not decompose for a long time and make their appropriate disposal a practical problem.

The home ministry stated that the tricolour represents the hopes and aspirations of the country; hence should occupy a position of honour.

“There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations or agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag,” the statement read.

The MHA said that tricolours made of plastic are being used during important national, sports and cultural events instead of those made of paper. The states and UTs have thus been asked to make sure that people use national flags made of paper only on the occasions of such important sports, cultural and national events in terms of the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002, and that these paper flags are “not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.”

The paper flags are required to be disposed of, “in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag,” the MHA statement read. The home ministry letter addressing the states and UTs was issued alongside a copy of the 'Flag Code of India, 2002’, and ‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971’.

Such statements by the Centre have been issued previously as well.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought suggestions and ideas from people for his Independence Day speech this year. Taking to Twitter on July 30, PM’s office asked citizens to share their ideas on mygovindia. “Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August?”

(With inputs from PTI)