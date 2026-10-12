New Delhi, The Union Health ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that rates charged for services and facilities offered by clinical establishments are displayed prominently, in a step to improve transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Ensure prominent display of healthcare service rates at clinical establishments: Centre to states

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Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, in a letter to the chief secretaries of states and UTs, has called for a review of compliance with applicable regulatory provisions and appropriate measures to ensure that information on healthcare service charges is clearly visible and easily accessible to patients and their attendants.

Emphasising the importance of transparency in healthcare pricing, the Union health secretary said the conspicuous display of rates would help patients and their families understand the likely cost of treatment, make informed healthcare decisions and plan their medical expenditure.

Greater transparency would also help minimise avoidable confusion and billing-related disputes, while fostering trust and confidence in the healthcare delivery system.

The letter refers to the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments Rules, 2012, which provide a regulatory framework for Clinical Establishments.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the rules, clinical establishments in states and UTs where the Act is applicable are required to display the rates charged for each type of service provided and facilities available at a conspicuous place, in the local language as well as in English, for the benefit of patients and their attendants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the rules, clinical establishments in states and UTs where the Act is applicable are required to display the rates charged for each type of service provided and facilities available at a conspicuous place, in the local language as well as in English, for the benefit of patients and their attendants. {{/usCountry}}

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In states and UTs where the Act is not applicable, clinical establishments are regulated under the respective state and UT frameworks, several of which also contain provisions relating to the display of rates for healthcare services and facilities

Recognising that health is a state subject and that implementation and enforcement of the applicable regulatory provisions rest with the respective states and UTs, the Union health secretary has asked the chief secretaries to ensure effective compliance through the authorities.

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The letter also places particular emphasis on transparency in healthcare pricing for international patients.

States and UTs have also been requested to encourage the prominent display, wherever applicable, of package rates offered to foreign patients travelling to India on medical or Ayush visas.

This would enable international patients to make informed choices, help minimise pricing and billing-related grievances and further strengthen India's position as a trusted destination for medical and Ayush care.

Srivastava has sought the personal attention of the chief secretaries in this matter and requested them to issue appropriate advisories to the authorities and clinical establishments for necessary action, including ensuring that rates are displayed at conspicuous, clearly visible and easily accessible locations.

The initiative is aimed at making healthcare delivery more transparent, accountable and responsive to patients' needs, ensuring that access to clear information on healthcare charges becomes an integral part of patient-centric care.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.