Entire staff of Jharkhand's Gamharia police station suspended after woman raped inside premises

The entire staff at the Gamharia police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district was suspended on Sunday after a woman was allegedly raped on the station premises last week, a senior police officer said.
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The incident took place on October 29 when a woman went to the police station to lodge a complaint after an altercation with her husband. She was asked to wait inside a room at the station, where a wireless operator allegedly raped her.
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A special investigation team (SIT), headed by Seraikela sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Anubhav Bhardwaj, is investigating the case.
A total of 15 police personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident so far. Six officers of the police station were suspended on Saturday and the remaining staff, including two Sub-Inspectors (SIs), four Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), two Havildars (Head Constables), and one Constable, were suspended on Sunday, the officer added.
Bhardwaj said the woman lodged a written complaint on October 31, alleging that she was raped within the station premises. "Acting promptly on the instructions, a team was constituted; the accused were apprehended and have since been remanded to judicial custody. All necessary legal procedures have been followed step-by-step," he told news agency ANI.
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The SDPO said the probe was continuing and anyone found guilt would face further legal action.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.
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Home/India News/Entire staff of Jharkhand's Gamharia police station suspended after woman raped inside premises
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