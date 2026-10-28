78-year-old Bhopal newspaper owner handed 10 life terms for rape of five minors, fined ₹77 lakh

A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced Pyare Miyan, the owner of a Bhopal-based vernacular newspaper, to 10 consecutive life terms for the rape and sexual assault of five minor girls. The punishment includes eight terms of imprisonment until death and two life imprisonment terms. The conviction added to the four life sentences already handed down to Pyare Miyan in similar cases before. (Representative)

Special judge Kumadini Singh also imposed a fine of ₹77.64 lakh on the 78-year-old newspaper owner. His accomplice, Rabia Bi, was sentenced to imprisonment of 20 years.

The conviction added to the four life sentences already handed down to Pyare Miyan in similar cases before.

Minors brought to accused, subjected to abuse: Prosecutor Public prosecutor PN Singh Rajput said the accused had been targeting vulnerable girls since 2014 by luring them with promises of domestic work and a monthly salary of ₹10,000. "Rabia Bi would bring the girls to him, after which they were subjected to sexual abuse at different times and locations," Rajput said.

According to the prosecution, Pyare Miyan won the trust of victims' families by asking the girls to call him Abbu (father)". He would visit their homes and participate in religious and family functions to strengthen that trust.

Girls found in intoxicated state in 2020 The case dates back to July 11, 2020, when police found several girls in an intoxicated condition in the Ratibad area in Bhopal.

During counselling, the girls alleged that they had been invited to a flat for two days on the pretext of a birthday celebration. They alleged that they were served alcohol and subsequently sexually assaulted.

Following the allegations, police raided the flat and recovered liquor bottles and other incriminating material. A case was registered and Pyare Miyan was arrested from Srinagar nine days later.

Accused was tied to sexual exploitation cases before Pyare Miyan had already been sentenced to life imprisonment in four other cases linked to the sexual exploitation of minor girls.

In one such case, additional sessions Judge Kavita Verma sentenced his associate and manager, Owais, to life imprisonment. Co-accused Sweety Vishwakarma was awarded 20 years' imprisonment, while Dr Hemant Mittal was sentenced to five years in jail for allegedly facilitating abortions of victims.

Apart from the sexual offence cases, Pyare Miyan and his family also faced allegations of financial irregularities. His wife was accused of forming a fake society at Ansal Apartments to facilitate the installation of a mobile tower and divert rental payments into her account.

Pyare Miyan, who entered journalism and went on to own a vernacular daily, was allotted a government residence in the Hathikhana area of Budhwara in Bhopal. He was also accused of illegally occupying other properties.