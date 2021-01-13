Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens
Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by foreign minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.
The ambassador of Estonia, Katrin Kivi, told ANI that India's announcement of an opening embassy was 'a happy moment' for all Estonian citizens and is like a gift on New Year and Christmas.
"It is a pleasure to address that Indian government will open up a resident mission in Estonia. This was kind of Christmas and New Year gift for the entire Estonia nation. We are very happy about it because this is proof of our bilateral relations, trust and common interest to promote further bilateral relations," Kivi told ANI.
The opening embassy in Estonia is not just an announcement, it also means the expansion of India's trade into the entire northern region and a kind of gateway to enter in European Union, said Kivi.
"The opening of a new embassy in Estonia has many benefits for both countries. One of the best benefits is to open an Indian mission in European soil or Estonian soil, through which Indian businesses will reach out not only in Estonia but to the entire European Union market, and this is a very dynamic and very comprehensive business reach out in northern Europe. I would say not only India could open up the resident mission in Estonia but it also concludes the free trade agreement with European Union that might be getting more beneficial for both the countries," the Estonian envoy told ANI.
The Estonian envoy further said the way of aggressiveness shown by India against terrorism is welcome and it is known to all that India has always raised the concern of terrorism in all global fora.
"Estonia absolutely condemns terrorism in any form and all forms. Dr S Jaishankar and our defence minister had said yesterday in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about terrorism in the Security Council and stressed the emerging threats of terrorism are also using open internet and high bits and they use their capabilities like drones," she added.
The envoy added that it is very important to raise awareness about terrorism and the rise of cyber threats and cyber terrorism, a situation that no single country has able to tackle.
She also said mutual cooperation and unison together against terrorism must be promoted.
The relations between the two countries are getting stronger day by day, as Estonia and India are ready to celebrate their 100 years of diplomatic relations in 2021.
