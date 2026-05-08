EPFO 3.0 to enable PF withdrawal via ATM, UPI soon; rollout expected soon

Provident fund withdrawal will soon be convenient as the EPFO subscribers can withdraw the funds via ATMs, a system that is set to be rolled out by the end of May 2026, according to a ET Now report. Photo for representation (HT Archive)

The easy withdrawal feature is part of the the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation's EPFO 3.0 that was launched in 2025 to modernise its digital framework and operational procedures. The digitised withdrawals is expected to be fully rolled out by mid-2026 and will make PF-related processes more user-friendly and convenient. The new changes include smoother access to the provident fund, auto-claim settlement, and seamless fund transfers to the employee's bank account of choice.

The EPFO will issue an EPF-linked ATM cards to subscribers that will enable to easy fund withdrawals. With EPFO 3.0, under will also be able to check their PF balance directly on UPI, can transfer funds to their preferred bank account directly and also securely update details on EPF accounts via OTP verification.

Here is a step-by-step guide to withdraw provident fund money using EPFO ATM and UPI: EPFO subscribers will be given PF withdrawal cards much like a bank ATM.

The cards will be linked to the PF account of the account holders.

There may be a limit of 50% of PF account balance withdrawal in order to save the PF balance for emergency situations. EPFO members must meet certain conditions. They must have an active UAN and must have KYC documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, bank account number, and IFSC code linked to the UAN.

Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said last month that EPFO has settled 8.31 crore claims in FY 2025-26, which is much higher than 6.01 crore in FY25.

Of these, 55.1 million claims were for advance or partial withdrawals. This is a prime example of the ease of access to PF. 71.11% of advance claims were processed within 3 days in automatic mode (vs. 59.19% last year).