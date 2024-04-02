 Eshwarappa says Shah asked him to withdraw Lok Sabha candidature from Shivamogga. BJP rebel replies… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Eshwarappa says Shah asked him to withdraw Lok Sabha candidature from Shivamogga. BJP rebel replies…

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Eshwarappa's decision to contest arose from his son being denied a ticket in the neighbouring Haveri constituency.

Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa refused to withdraw his candidature from the Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally called asking him to withdraw his candidature.

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
BJP leader KS Eshwarappa meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)

Eshwarappa's decision to contest arose from his son being denied a ticket in the neighbouring Haveri constituency. He decided to run in Shivamogga against B S Yediyurappa's son, B Y Raghavendra. Eshwarappa accused the former chief minister of reneging on a promise to give his son a ticket.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Despite Shah's request during his Karnataka campaign visit, Eshwarappa said he remained resolute in his decision to contest.

He said, speaking to reporters, “This morning ‘iron man’ Amit Shah had called me. He told me that you are such a senior leader and contesting the election, which is surprising. He asked me why I am contesting.”

Read Here | ‘Even if PM Modi comes and tries to…’: Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa

The 75-year-old BJP leader added, “Amit Shah asked me not to contest the election and withdraw the nomination papers. He said all the demands will be addressed in the coming days. Three months back I had gone to Delhi and I had explained to him (the prevailing situation in the party) but there were no changes in the situation.”

He stated that Shah requested a meeting with him in Delhi on April 3. While Eshwarappa agreed to the meeting, he made it clear that he did not want to be pressured into withdrawing his decision, as it would create difficulties for him.

“He must have understood my sentiments behind contesting the election. I will win the election and it will help achieve all the objectives for which I am contesting the election, I spoke to my son who told me not to worry about his future and it will be enough if it helps the state BJP unit. I am going to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow. I told him [Shah] that I am contesting because I am deeply hurt just as all the workers are in pain, who want ‘purification’ of the party.”

Read Here | ‘Those talking about Hindutva sidelined’: Eshwarappa's fresh attack on BS Yediyurappa

Eshwarappa also emphasised that the BJP unit in Karnataka should adhere to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance of ending dynastic politics.

“Narendra Modi has given a call to free a political party from a family but in the BJP Karnataka unit, the Congress culture is growing.” He also said that it was unjust how the saffron party in the state was under the grip of one family.

Referring to Yediyurappa and his sons — Raghavendra and BY Vijayendra, Eshwarappa said, “I am contesting this election to free the BJP from the control of ‘father and sons.'”

He expressed that the rising influence of Yediyurappa’s family caused distress to all those who supported his ascent within the party. “Also, those fighting for Hindutva, such as former minister C T Ravi, MP Pratap Simha, Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal or former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda or even myself...there is a feeling in the party whether it is wrong to work for Hindutva.”

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Eshwarappa says Shah asked him to withdraw Lok Sabha candidature from Shivamogga. BJP rebel replies…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On