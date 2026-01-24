EU refused to impose tariff on India due to ‘big trade deal’, Scott Bessent says

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said that US tariffs on India have led to a reduction in Indian purchases of Russian oil, while the European allies refused to impose such tariffs, as they wished to sign a “big trade deal” with New Delhi. Bessent explained that prior to the Ukraine invasion, approximately 2 or 3% of the Indian oil imports came from Russia, which increased to 18-19 % (Reuters)

In an interview with Politico's Dash Burns, Bessent talked about Greenland and America's role in the global economy.

“We put 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, and the Indian purchases by their refineries of Russian oil have collapsed. The 25 per cent Russian oil tariffs are still on. I would imagine that there is a path to take them off, so you know that that’s a check and a huge success, Bessent said in the interview.

He also pointed out in the interview that the “virtue signalling European allies” refused to impose tariffs as they wanted to sign a “big trade deal” with India.