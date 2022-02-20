Evening brief: KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray for anti-BJP front, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray for anti-BJP third front before 2024 LS polls

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's Varsha bungalow on Sunday. KCR, who is on a one-day visit to the western state, also met Thackeray's cabinet ministers and leaders. Popular actor Prakash Raj was present at the meeting.

Sonu Sood's car confiscated from Punjab polling booth: ‘Action will be taken if he steps out of his house'

Actor Sonu Sood's car was confiscated from Punjab's Moga district, from the place where the polling was underway. Moga district PRO has said that “action will be taken against him.”

'No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan cricket': Disappointed Afridi slams Faulkner's 'baseless allegations' on PSL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday lashed out at veteran Australian all-rounder James Faulkner for his “baseless allegations” on Pakistan Super League (PSL) over payment dispute.

Madhuri Dixit plays with prints and bold colours for promoting Fame Game on Kapil Sharma show: All pics

Madhuri Dixit played with prints and bold colours to promote her upcoming web series The Fame Game on The Kapil Sharma Show. She wore a crop top and asymmetric skirt set with a cape jacket by Anamika Khanna.

Tear gas, batons: Canada police use force to clear Ottawa of trucker protesters

Canadian police crackdown on protestors continues in Ottawa. Police have cleared the main protest hub of Ottawa - Wellington street in front of the Canadian parliament. 170 protestors have been arrested since the crackdown began on Friday. Canadian police fired tear gas, pepper spray and used batons to flush out the demonstrators who were occupying the capital's street for 3 weeks.

