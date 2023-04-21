Evening brief: Police reveal more details on Delhi court firing incident, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. A woman sustained injuries during a firing incident at Saket Court, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi court firing: Woman shot promised debarred lawyer of doubling his money

The woman who was shot at by a debarred lawyer at Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday is facing several cases of fraud, Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, Delhi Police told reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI. Read more

‘Even if Kohli bats till the end, it’s not okay…': Ex-Australia star slams RCB great for 'not maximising' total vs PBKS

Virat Kohli returned as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper after two years. He and Faf du Plessis registered a 137-run opening partnership. Both scored half-centuries. RCB put up a pretty good total against Punjab Kings and in the end, won the IPL 2023 match quite comfortably by 24 runs. Read more

Nysa Devgan's huge '20' cake that's too pretty to eat. Watch her celebrate with Ajay Devgn, Kajol

On Thursday, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn had shared sweet pictures with daughter Nysa Devgan as they wished her on her 20th birthday. Now, a new video of Nysa's intimate birthday celebration has been shared by her aunt, actor Tanishaa Mukerji. Read more

Is adding baking soda to your dosa batter harmful for health? What experts say

Baking soda is often used as a leavening agent in baking goods such as cakes, muffins, breads and cookies and also in making dosa, idli, dhokla for speeding up fermentation and raising batters. Read more

5 simple ways to increase Serotonin levels

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter in your brain that helps regulate your mood and promotes positive feelings. Here are some simple ways you can increase serotonin levels. Read more

