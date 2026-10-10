Evening News Brief October 10: Sonam Wangchuk warns of hunger strike; actor Imran Khan detained amid police crackdown

Good evening, readers! Here’s your evening news brief with the biggest stories of the day. Activist Sonam Wangchuk warned of a hunger strike or foot march if detained Delhi protest leaders are not released by tomorrow. The INDIA bloc plans a mega protest on October 12 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Prakash Raj criticised detentions, Anurag Kashyap praised protesters, Putin conveyed Iran’s views to Trump, actor Imran Khan detained amid police crackdown, and Aman Sehrawat targets Olympic gold in 2028.

Sonam Wangchuk warns of hunger strike if detained leaders not released

Sonam Wangchuk ‘threatens’ hunger strike; actor Imran Khan detained.

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Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk warned of carrying out a hunger strike or a foot march if the leaders detained in Delhi on Saturday are not released by tomorrow. Several political leaders, activists and protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee were detained by Delhi Police as they tried to march to the Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. Read more here

INDIA bloc to hold mega protest in Delhi on October 12

The INDIA bloc is gearing up for a mega protest on Monday, sources said. This comes as the crackdown in Delhi continued on Saturday over protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Read more here

Putin conveyed Iran's view on resolving West Asia conflict to Trump, says Kremlin: Report

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Deep Dive Why were protesters demonstrating against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? The Cockroach Janta Party called the protest to demand Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Why was actor Imran Khan detained at the Mumbai protest? Mumbai Police detained him at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed venue for a protest supporting the CJP’s call. Police said permission had not been sought and that protests were allowed only at Azad Maidan under Bombay High Court directions. How did actors and filmmakers react to the anti-CEC protest crackdown? Prakash Raj criticised the detentions, while Anurag Kashyap praised the protesters. Other film-industry figures, including Richa Chadha, also expressed support for the demonstration.

{{^usCountry}} Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed Iran’s position on a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia to US President Donald Trump, in coordination with Tehran, the Kremlin said, according to Al Arabiya, citing Russia’s Interfax news agency. Read more here Imran Khan detained amid police crackdown at August Kranti Maidan protest in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed Iran’s position on a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia to US President Donald Trump, in coordination with Tehran, the Kremlin said, according to Al Arabiya, citing Russia’s Interfax news agency. Read more here Imran Khan detained amid police crackdown at August Kranti Maidan protest in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Imran Khan has been detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the actor was detained from Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, which was the proposed protest venue in support of CJP’s protest call. Read more here

For Aman Sehrawat, the Olympic gold at LA 2028 is the ultimate goal

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Aman Sehrawat isn’t particularly interested in discussing topics beyond wrestling. During an interaction in Delhi on Saturday, many wanted to get to know him a little better; to know what the wrestler is like beyond the mat. Read more here