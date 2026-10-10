Putin conveyed Iran's view on resolving West Asia conflict to Trump, says Kremlin: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed Iran’s position on a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia to US President Donald Trump, in coordination with Tehran, the Kremlin said, according to Al Arabiya, citing Russia’s Interfax news agency. Russian President Putin with US President Donald Trump. (AFP file)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin conveyed Iran’s views to Trump in coordination with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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The Kremlin however did not disclose how Trump responded to Putin's message or provide further details about Iran's position on resolving the conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to end the Iran conflict, which has lasted more than seven months since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, have remained stalled since the summer.

Putin met Iranian Pezeshkian on the sidelines of a summit in Turkmenistan earlier this week, where the Russian leader expressed interest in helping broker peace.

In June, the United States and Iran agreed on a memorandum of understanding outlining a framework to end the conflict. However, Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz prompted the resumption of US military operations.

More recently, indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly failed to yield a breakthrough.

Trump spoke to Putin over Ukraine conflict Separately, Trump shared his ideas on de-escalating the war in Ukraine with Putin during a phone call on Friday, the Kremlin said, according to AFP. Putin received the proposals “with understanding”, but Moscow did not elaborate on the measures suggested by Washington or the Russian president’s response.

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“The Russian president received with understanding certain proposals from the US side for measures aiming at de-escalation,” Peskov was quoted as saying on Saturday by Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti, AFP reported.

Trump, who took office in January 2025, has sought to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, which has continued for more than four and a half years. Talks between Moscow and Kyiv remain largely deadlocked, with both sides intensifying long-range strikes in recent months.

Meanwhile, US, Ukrainian and European officials met in Miami on Friday as Washington renewed diplomatic efforts to end the fighting and find a way out of the stalemate.

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Russian strikes kill 12 in Ukraine Russian strikes killed at least 12 people, including three children, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday. At least 14 people were wounded when Russian aerial bombs struck residential buildings in the region.

The attack came a day after US President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel, a move Kyiv warned could help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine. The announcement marked a reversal of years of US pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and came as Trump sought to address rising fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections.

"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Saturday.

He said the attacks showed that Moscow interpreted "any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities," adding that "different signals are needed."

(With inputs from AFP)