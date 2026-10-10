For Aman Sehrawat, the Olympic gold at LA 2028 is the ultimate goal

Aman Sehrawat isn’t particularly interested in discussing topics beyond wrestling. During an interaction in Delhi on Saturday, many wanted to get to know him a little better; to know what the wrestler is like beyond the mat. Aman Sehrawat won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 (Reuters)

But light-hearted questions were met with a pause. When asked which Bollywood actor he would like to wrestle with, he seemed momentarily lost before eventually picking Randeep Hooda. He drew a blank when asked to name a cricketer he would like to teach a wrestling move to. Since he has never followed WWE, asking him what his stage name would be didn’t elicit much of a response either. Naming his biopic, however, does pique his interest, albeit slightly. But the moment wrestling, medals and the Olympics came up, his face lit up.

“Abhi target achieve nahi hua” (I haven’t achieved my target yet). Pat came Aman Sehrawat’s response when asked whether his heroics at the Asian Games in Japan had changed anything for him

The 23-year-old is back home after winning his maiden Asian Games gold medal by defeating reigning world champion Han Chong Song in a gruelling final. After conceding a slender lead, Aman saw the North Korean surge ahead to take a 7-6 advantage. But with just 30 seconds left on the clock, a bruised and bloodied Aman produced a two-point takedown to seal an 11-7 victory.

The scars from that battle have healed, but his hunger has grown. He knows that even the smallest distraction can jeopardise his ultimate dream of winning an Olympic gold.

“I am getting a lot of love and people are reminding me that I have to go for gold at the Olympics. So that is what is motivating me now. I want to hold an Olympic gold medal,” he tells Hindustan Times.

Aman’s top-podium finish promises to soothe the pain of a difficult 2025. A ban related to a failed weight-management effort, which was later revoked, forced him to miss the World Championships.

One of India’s six medallists at the Paris Olympics, Aman then hit the ground running. And when his moment of redemption finally arrived, facing a familiar foe - someone he had defeated before - worked in his favour. At that moment, all Aman could think about was getting his calculations right.