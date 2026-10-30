Evening News Brief October 30: Uttarakhand chopper crash, mega Binance crypto heist and more top stories

Good evening, readers. From deadly chopper crash near Uttarakhand's Badrinath to the mega crypto heist of Binance, here are top headlines this evening to catch up on before you wrap up your day.

Chamoli: SDRF and other security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at the site after a helicopter carrying six people on board crashed. (PTI)

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In other news, Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay announced a five-year age relaxation for government job aspirants, New Zealand thrashed India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I, and singer Diljit Dosanjh urged concertgoers to use the Delhi Metro to reach his Delhi show.

Badrinath helicopter crash: Bodies of all 6, including pilot, recovered from crash site

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Six people, including the pilot, were killed after a helicopter carrying five passengers crashed near Chayee village in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district on Friday. The helicopter was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when it crashed amid adverse weather conditions, officials said. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing the call sign VT-HCX, took off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm. It lost communication shortly afterwards while flying over the Jyotirmath valley, following which its tracking system also stopped showing its location. Track live updates here.

Binance says $6.3 billion crypto heist was a complex attack

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Deep Dive What caused the Badrinath helicopter crash near Joshimath? Officials said the helicopter crashed amid adverse weather conditions. It lost communication while flying over the Joshimath valley, and its tracking system stopped showing its location; the reports do not confirm a definitive cause. How did search and rescue teams respond to the Badrinath helicopter crash? Teams from the Indian Army, Chamoli district administration and the State Disaster Response Force were sent to search for the helicopter. It was found near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. Have there been other fatal helicopter crashes on Uttarakhand's Char Dham routes? Yes. Reports describe several helicopter accidents on Char Dham routes, including fatal crashes near Kedarnath in 2022 and near Gangnani and Gaurikund in 2025.

{{^usCountry}} Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said the security breach, which reportedly put $6.3 billion crypto assets at risk, was a “complex attack” and may not be the result of just one compromised laptop. Earlier in the day, the crypto giant had said that the cyber heist may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said the security breach, which reportedly put $6.3 billion crypto assets at risk, was a “complex attack” and may not be the result of just one compromised laptop. Earlier in the day, the crypto giant had said that the cyber heist may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing an update on the resumption of service, the crypto giant said, "We are still on track towards the expected timeline to resume the withdrawal service in 45 hours. Deposits remain unaffected." Read more.

CM Vijay announces five-year age relaxation for government jobs in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday raised the age limit for direct recruitment to government jobs by five years amid demands from aspirants taking competitive examinations. In a statement, the government said chief minister C Joseph Vijay issued orders for the move. The age limit extension would apply over and above the concessions currently available for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

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For aspirants under the general category, the age limit for taking the Group 1 examination for civil services has been revised to 37 from 32. For reserved category aspirants, it would be 42 years, up from 37 years. Read more.

New Zealand defeats India in 4th T20I

New Zealand secured a dominant 87-run victory over India in Auckland, posting their highest-ever T20I total of 259/7. The onslaught was led by Glenn Phillips, who smashed a blistering 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes. Despite India taking early wickets to leave New Zealand at 109/4, Phillips and Michael Bracewell combined for a ruthless 115-run partnership off just 40 deliveries. India's bowling attack struggled significantly on the unusual Eden Park dimensions, with Nitish Reddy conceding 64 runs in his four overs. Check highlights here.

Diljit Dosanjh urges concertgoers to take Delhi Metro to reach venue

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Singer Diljit Dosanjh urged the people attending his 'Aura India Tour' concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday to take the Delhi metro as there would be no parking facility at the venue. He asked the concertgoers to utilise the Delhi metro service, which will be available till 12am. The Delhi Police reposted the singer's video on its official X handle, saying traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 1pm to 12am and the use of metro would ease commute for concertgoers. Read more.