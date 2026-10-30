Diljit Dosanjh urges concertgoers to take Delhi Metro to reach venue

Singer Diljit Dosanjh urged the people attending his 'Aura India Tour' concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday to take the Delhi metro as there would be no parking facility at the venue. He asked the concertgoers to utilise the Delhi metro service, which will be available till 12am. Delhi Police posted a video of Diljit Dosanjh urging concert goers to take the Delhi Metro to reach the JLN Stadium on Friday. (Screengrab: X/Delhi Police)

The Delhi Police reposted the singer's video on its official X handle, saying traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 1pm to 12am and the use of metro would ease commute for concertgoers.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had refused permission for Dosanjh's concert over security concerns and festive-season law and order commitments. The concert was later given clearance after discussions between the police and the organisers, paving the way for the Delhi show to kick off his Aura India Tour as planned.

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