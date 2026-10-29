Delhi Metro trains to operate till midnight on Oct 30 for Diljit Dosanjh concert at JLN Stadium

Additional train trips will be operated across the network to manage the rush after the concert, while standby trains will be kept ready to handle any unexpected surge in passenger traffic.

Metro services on all lines, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram, will be extended beyond their normal operating hours on Friday, the DMRC said on its X handle.

The move comes as the concert is expected to draw approximately 70,000 spectators, many of whom are likely to rely on the metro to reach the venue and return home after the event.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday it will extend train services until midnight on October 30 to help spectators travel to and from Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, where singer Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform as part of his “Aura India Tour 2026”.

The timings for QR ticket purchases through the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app will also be extended by an hour in view of the revised service timings.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert on October 30: Traffic curbs, diversions on key roads; check advisory

Additional staff, security at JLN Stadium metro station The DMRC said has made special arrangements at JLN Stadium metro station and other key interchange stations to ensure the smooth entry and dispersal of concertgoers.

“Additional DMRC staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) shall be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement,” the corporation said.

Additional security personnel will also be deployed at JLN Stadium metro station. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring adherence to security protocols.

Metro stations nearest to Diljit Dosanjh concert venue JLN Stadium metro station, located on the Violet Line connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest metro station to the concert venue.

The DMRC has encouraged spectators to use metro services to travel to and from the concert, citing convenience and safety, while reducing dependence on private vehicles and promoting environmentally friendly travel.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh concert: Traffic curbs on 10 roads around JLN stadium

Delhi traffic police issues advisory, announces road restrictions The Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued a detailed traffic advisory announcing restrictions around JLN Stadium ahead of Dosanjh’s concert on Friday.

The restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm to midnight on October 30. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches, plan their journeys accordingly and use public transport to reach their destinations.

The concert, part of Dosanjh’s “Aura India Tour 2026”, is scheduled to take place at the stadium in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.

According to the traffic advisory, the affected stretches include Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg between the Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover, Arch Bishop Marg, Fourth Avenue Road and Fifth Avenue Road.

Internal roads of the CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony, roads around the stadium, Dayal Singh College Road and a stretch of the Barapullah Flyover between the INA side and Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2 will also be affected.