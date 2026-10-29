Diljit Dosanjh concert: Traffic curbs on 10 roads around JLN stadium

New Delhi: Vehicular movement on 10 roads around Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in south Delhi will remain disrupted for around 11 hours on Friday due to traffic restrictions and diversions for traffic and security arrangements for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. Diljit Dosanjh (Getty Images)

According to an advisory, the roads that would be affected are Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (Defence Colony flyover to Lodhi Road flyover), Arch Bishop Marg, 4th and 5th Avenue Roads, internal roads of CGO Complex and around JLN Stadium, Barapullah flyover (INA to Jangpura Metro station Gate No. 2), Dayal Singh College Road, and internal roads of Lodhi Colony.

The six diversion points will be Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road T-Point, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-JLN Stadium Marg, Slip Road on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Soochna Bhawan, Bhishma Pitamah Marg-JLN Stadium traffic signal, Kushak Nallah Bus Depot traffic signal, and Lodhi Colony Road-5th Avenue Road (Mehar Chand Market T-Point), the advisory read.

“Traffic will not be allowed on Dayal Singh College Road, JLN Stadium Marg, towards Soochna Bhawan, JLN Stadium’s gates 1,3,4,5,6 and 7, Bhishma Pitamah Marg and Kotla Mubarakpur flyover during the traffic restriction period,” said a traffic police officer.

The traffic police said no parking will be allowed in and around the concert’s venue. “Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, avoid affected roads around JLN Stadium and use public transport,” the advisory added.

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