Gram it: Those travelling to and from Gurugram are in for a colourful surprise. The Signature Tower Underpass, located on National Highway 48 near the Crowne Plaza hotel, has received an artistic makeover courtesy of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Once in the news for being poorly lit, the underpass now sports vibrant thematic artwork, adding a dash of colour to the city’s concrete landscape. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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