Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert on October 30: Traffic curbs, diversions on key roads; check advisory
Commuters travelling through south Delhi may face traffic curbs, with restrictions at key intersections and designated drop-off points for concert attendees.
Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several roads around Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, October 30, for singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, with diversions in place from 1 pm to midnight. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid roads around the venue, where possible, and plan their journeys in advance.
The concert, part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026, will be held at the stadium in Lodhi Colony. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on X, several roads and intersections in the area will be affected, with diversions introduced at key points to regulate vehicle movement.
Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh concert: Traffic curbs on 10 roads around JLN stadium
Which roads will be affected in Delhi?
Commuters may face restrictions and diversions on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (between Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover), Arch Bishop Marg, Fourth Avenue Road and Fifth Avenue Road.
Internal roads of the CGO Complex, roads around JLN Stadium, the stretch of Barapullah Flyover between INA and Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2, Dayal Singh College Road and internal roads of Lodhi Colony may also be affected.
Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30: 2,000 guards, no car zones, traffic curbs and pedestrian-only zone planned amid security concerns
The traffic police has identified diversion points at key intersections, including the Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road T-junction, the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-JLN Stadium Marg junction and the Bhishma Pitamah Marg-JLN Stadium traffic signal. Additional diversions may be introduced near Kotla Mubarakpur and the Bhishma Pitamah Marg-Lodhi Road intersection, depending on traffic conditions.
Delhi Traffic Police recommends using Metro
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised concertgoers to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reach the venue. Metro services will remain fully operational.
Passengers travelling on the Violet Line can get off at JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro stations. Those using the Yellow Line can alight at INA or Jor Bagh and take a cab or other ride to the designated drop-off points near the venue.
Also Read: Police reverse decision, grant nod to Diljit’s Oct 30 Delhi concert
Parking will not be available to the general public at or around the stadium. According to the advisory, limited parking at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College will be reserved for special invitees.
Taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers only at designated locations. Roadside parking and halting will be prohibited.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrithika Iyer
Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.Read More
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