Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30: 2,000 guards, no car zones, traffic curbs and pedestrian-only zone planned amid security concerns

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30 will see a major security upgrade, with around 2,000 private guards expected to be deployed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Organisers have been asked to bring in more security personnel, arrange extra parking and coordinate with cab aggregators to manage the rush and avoid traffic snarls around the venue. Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert: 2,000 guards, restricted traffic and possible stage extension planned at JLN Stadium. (HT_PRINT)

The arrangements follow Delhi Police’s initial decision to withhold permission for the show over security concerns and festive-season law and order commitments. The concert has since received clearance after discussions between the police and the organisers, paving the way for the Delhi show to kick off his Aura India Tour as planned.

More security guards and a no-car zone around the stadium According to Indian Express report, Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert will see a much larger security deployment than initially planned, with Delhi Police recommending between 1,500 and 2,000 private guards compared to the 400 proposed by the organisers. The additional personnel will help manage the expected crowd at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which can accommodate around 55,000 people.

The guards will oversee queues, guide fans to the correct entry gates, assist them at help kiosks and keep pedestrian movement around the venue organised. Organisers have also been asked to arrange additional parking nearby and work with cab aggregators and navigation platforms to ease traffic congestion and manage pick-ups and drop-offs.

To keep the area around the stadium clear, police are planning to restrict vehicle movement within a 500 to 700-metre radius of the venue. The proposed pedestrian-only zone would allow entry only to vehicles carrying the artiste and those with specific event authorisation.

Meanwhile, organisers are considering extending the performance ramp to allow Diljit to move closer to the audience and interact with fans. The proposal is still awaiting final security clearance.