Ex-CBI director rejects claim on Godhra fire's cause in Sonia Gandhi's memoir

Rakesh Asthana, former Special Director of the CBI, who investigated the 2002 Godhra train burning, has rejected a passage in Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' that calls the cause of the fire "disputed."

The Sabarmati Express train burns after being set on fire by a mob in Godhra on February 27, 2002. (AP file photo)

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In an interview with ANI, Asthana said that the investigation into the incident had been completed and that forensic evidence had established the cause of the fire. He added that any continuing doubts about the findings were being raised "for political reasons."

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In her memoir, Sonia Gandhi writes, "The riots were triggered when four coaches of the Sabarmati Express were set on fire and 59 pilgrims died. The train was returning to the state capital Ahmedabad from Ayodhya, carrying Hindu karsevaks, volunteers for the Ram temple. The cause of the fire remains disputed, but the turmoil that followed spread to many parts of the state."

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Reacting to the statement, Asthana said, "That is completely wrong, the investigation is authentic. It has been proved in the court of law. Even now, if someone is creating doubt about it, then it is for political reasons; there can be no other explanation for it."

Asked whether the political reason is because of a certain "vote bank", he said, "All the people who died in Godhra were Hindus. And whoever's death it may be—whether a Hindu's, a Muslim's, a Christian's, or a Sikh's—death is death, murder is murder. So we investigated it as a criminal act. But unfortunately, the issue was made out in such a way that an attempt was made to investigate the case to benefit Mr. Modi."

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On February 27, 2002, the Sabarmati Express carrying Hindu karsevaks was set on fire by a mob, resulting in the deaths of 59 people, including women and children. This was followed by communal riots across the state of Gujarat, where hundreds were killed.

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In 2011, a special court convicted 31 people in connection with the Godhra train burning incident, after which the Gujarat High Court in 2014 upheld the conviction of 11 people while acquitting 20 others.

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Finally, the Supreme Court of India upheld the verdict given by the Gujarat HC, dismissing the appeals filed by the convicts in connection with the Godhra train burning.