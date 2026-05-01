A day after most of the exit polls predicted UDF victory in the Kerala Assembly polls , leaders of the Congress-led alliance appeared jubilant , while the CPM-led LDF dismissed the projections, citing the historically poor record of the exit polls in the state. Exit polls cheer UDF; LDF finds hope in margin of error

While the Axis My India poll predicted that UDF would win 78-90 seats, the Manorama C-Voter poll said the UDF could win as high as 94 seats. The halfway mark in the 140-member Assembly is 71. The two polls gave the LDF 49-62 seats and 44-56 seats respectively. The NDA will remain a marginal player and could potentially open its account in the state Assembly, most polls said.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said that the exit poll results underline the party’s calculations post polling.

“We are optimistic about our chances of victory. The exit poll results have shown the same trend. We are evaluating its analysis as well. We are sure that the public sentiment is in favour of the UDF,” said Joseph.

He said that the party faced a lot of challenges in the run up to polling. “There was the SIR which created a lot of hassles. Polling officials were appointed in a biased manner. Some incidents of violence and injustice have taken place. Yet, against these challenges, we will win,” added Joseph.

At the same time, Public works minister PA Mohammed Riyas said he would not take the exit polls seriously.

“Exit polls have been wrong earlier too. The LDF is poised for a historic third term in power,” said Riyas.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan interpreted the exit poll results as positive indicators for a continued governance of the LDF.

“Some surveys predict the LDF to get between 60 and 69 seats. There is a margin of errors in those surveys. So even if there is a minor correction, we will end up winning,” said Govindan.

He claimed that the surveys point to the absence of any anti-incumbency sentiments in the state. “The survey also ranks Pinarayi Vijayan as the most preferred candidate for the chief minister post,” said Govindan.

IUML indicates support for VD Satheesan as CM

IUML, the second biggest partner of the UDF, indicated its support for VD Satheesan as the CM candidate if the UDF wins.

Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the IUML state president, told reporters, “I think Satheesan enjoys the highest amount of support as chief minister in what is seen in most of the exit poll surveys. That means people have given their verdict. The Congress high command will take the final decision. I think they will also consider the public sentiment.”

Satheesan, along with Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal are the leading contenders for the CM’s post.