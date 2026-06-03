A former member of the Karnataka Legislative Council was allegedly abducted by an armed group on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday and released several hours later after negotiations over a ransom demand, according to a police complaint. Ex-MLC abducted, freed after ransom demand

Dayananda Reddy, 63, told police that he was returning home with his driver after visiting the Gold Coin Club when their vehicle was stopped near Huskur in Anekal taluk at about 12.15 am.

According to the complaint, men arriving on a motorcycle approached the vehicle and informed Reddy that a gift had been delivered for him. One of them displayed a cotton box and, when Reddy opened the car door, allegedly entered the vehicle, brandished a firearm and instructed him to drive as directed.

Investigators said another vehicle, described as a red car bearing a Kerala registration number, followed them. Reddy was then allegedly taken to KHB Layout near Attibele, where the group threatened to kill him.

Police said the abductors claimed that a ₹10 crore contract had been issued to kill him and used the assertion to demand money. Reddy alleged that a gun was held to his neck while threats were made against him.

Fearing for his safety, he pleaded with the men to spare his life and offered to arrange funds, according to the complaint. The group initially sought ₹3 crore before agreeing to ₹2 crore after discussions.

Reddy allegedly informed the men that he could not immediately access such a large amount because banks were closed. He requested time until morning to withdraw the money. The abductors then instructed him to contact them after arranging the funds and released him, police said.

After being freed at about 4.45 am, Reddy approached Attibele police station and filed a complaint. A case has since been registered and an investigation launched.

“We have registered an FIR based on the complaint and formed special teams to identify and apprehend the accused,” Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police M V Chandra Kanth said.

He said investigators are examining CCTV footage from locations linked to the alleged route taken by the suspects and are pursuing multiple leads.

“At this stage, all angles are being investigated. We have identified two accused hiding in the city and two others who fled to Kerala. We have sent a team to Kerala to nab them,” he said.

According to the officer, preliminary findings indicate that an Ola cab driver identified as Praveen is suspected to be the principal conspirator behind the alleged extortion attempt. Police believe he owed Reddy ₹1.5 lakh in connection with a car accident case.

“We will arrest all the accused soon,” Chandra Kanth said.