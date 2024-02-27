 Ex-SC judge Justice A M Khanwilkar appointed Lokpal chairperson | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ex-SC judge Justice A M Khanwilkar appointed Lokpal chairperson

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 09:07 PM IST

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar was on Tuesday appointed as the chairperson of Lokpal. He retired from the top court in July 2022.

“President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar as the chairperson of the Lokpal,” a communique sent by the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

According to the notification issued by Rashtrapati Bhawan, Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi have been appointed as the judicial members. The members other than the judicial members include Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey.

While Sushil Chandra is a former chief election commissioner, Awasthi is currently the chairperson of the law commission.

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of the Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson.

The chairperson and members of the Lokpal are appointed by the President after obtaining the recommendations of a Selection Committee having the prime minister as its chairperson.

Justice AM Khanwilkar (right) retired from the Supreme Court in 2022.(ANI)
Apart from a chairperson, the Lokpal can have eight members -- four judicial and as many non-judicial. The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022

Who is Justice AM Khanwilkar?

Justice Khanwilkar served as the judge of Supreme Court from May 13, 2016 to July 29, 2022. He was a part of important judgments including the Sabarimala women entry, decriminalisation of homosexuality, validity of Aadhaar etc. He also led the bench that upheld the exoneration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Justice Khanwilkar was also a part of the majority of the five-judge bench that held that right to die with dignity is a fundamental right under Article 21 in Common Cause v Union of India (2018).

Prior to his elevation to the top court, Justice Khanwilkar served as chief justice of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh high courts and a judge of Bombay high court.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

