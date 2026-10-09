Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said drought caused by El Niño, massive crop losses and the possibility of drinking water and fodder shortages were the biggest immediate challenges facing the state. Fadnavis says drought, crop losses biggest challenge; warns of drinking water, fodder shortage

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis said nearly 75 per cent of the state's crops had been affected, resulting in huge losses, and the government was planning measures to deal with the situation.

"Challenges are always there. We are a developing economy, and in a developing economy, there is always some challenge or another. But if you ask me about the immediate challenge, I believe the drought caused by El Niño this year is the biggest challenge," he said.

Fadnavis was responding to a question about the biggest challenges facing him as the chief minister, with his current tenure placing him among Maharashtra's longest-serving CMs.

El Niño is a climate pattern marked by the abnormal warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. In India, it weakens the southwest monsoon winds, often leading to less rainfall, dry spells, and higher risks of heatwaves and drought.

"Nearly 75 per cent of our crops in Maharashtra have been affected, resulting in huge crop losses. There could also be problems with drinking water in the coming months, as well as a shortage of fodder for cattle. We are planning for these challenges now," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis said 52 per cent of Maharashtra's geographical area is drought-prone because a major part of the state lies in the rain-shadow region, which receives inadequate rainfall.

"This has always been the case because a major part of Maharashtra lies in the rain-shadow region, where adequate rainfall does not occur and where the retreating monsoon is the main source of rainfall," he said.

Pointing to what he described as a paradox, Fadnavis said 40 per cent of the country's major dams were located in Maharashtra despite the state's recurring drought problem.

On September 26, the Maharashtra government declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit and announced relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.

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