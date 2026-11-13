Failed health check, elevated load, server restart: What led to the Microsoft outage

Microsoft services, including Microsoft 365 for Business and Enterprise, as well as consumer products such as Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and Office on the web, continue to experience what the tech company described as a “service degradation” following a major global outage that has stretched across several hours.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 12: In this photo illustration, a Microsoft Outlook app page is shown on November 12, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Microsoft reported a widespread outage today that left users unable to access Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Microsoft has yet to confirm why the services went offline in the early hours of Friday, but it attributes the outage to several servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable after failing automated health checks, which placed elevated strain on the remaining infrastructure worldwide.

The Microsoft Service Health Status currently lists all customer services as “operational”, but Microsoft’s update on X indicated there were issues to resolve.

Deep Dive What caused the Microsoft outage? Some Microsoft servers failed automated health checks and became unavailable. The remaining servers then faced increased load, creating a cascading infrastructure failure. Was the Microsoft outage caused by high user traffic or a cyberattack? Microsoft said the disruption was not caused by a spike in user traffic or a cyberattack. It attributed the capacity loss to a core process on affected servers becoming overwhelmed. Why did restarting Microsoft’s servers not immediately fix the outage? Some servers became unresponsive again after being restored and receiving traffic, and Microsoft said its attempted changes were not working as expected. Server restarts can also take time, and a restart does not guarantee the underlying issue is fixed.

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“We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected. We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances,” said Microsoft 365 Status account on X.

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By all accounts, the outage was caused by a cascading infrastructure failure.

It began with automated health checks across its server infrastructure, which failed on certain servers and caused them to shut down. This increased the load on the remaining online servers, causing a cascading effect. Microsoft engineers have attempted to restart these servers, and Microsoft 365 Status does indicate that a portion of the affected servers has been restarted and remains stable.

Restarting a server requires as long as 30 minutes, depending on hardware and workload. After an unexpected crash or hard reboot, the server may run a disk check process, which can take a long time on large drives. There is no guarantee that the issue which caused the server to shut down or become unresponsive will be fixed by a restart.

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“We’re testing a configuration change to address a problem that’s causing servers to fail automated health checks and become unavailable,” Microsoft said before it started deploying certain fixes. That attempt hasn’t delivered results so far.

Microsoft said the disruption wasn’t driven by a spike in user traffic or a cyberattack. Instead, a core process on affected servers became overwhelmed, causing capacity loss when servers failed automated health checks and dropped offline. As a result, services became unavailable and unstable.