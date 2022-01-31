Fake currency smuggler from Uttar Pradesh nabbed in Kolkata

An alleged fake Indian currency note (FICN) smuggler from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Kolkata on Sunday, said the Special Task Force (STF) of the city police.

Several bundles of counterfeit Rupees 500 notes, with face value of ₹5,00,000, was seized from the possession of the 27-year-old man held near the banks of the Hooghly river at Strand Road.

He was identified as Aftab Alam alias Reyhan, a resident of Khodare police station area in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, said joint commissioner of police (STF) Solomon Nesakumar.

Nesakumar said the seized FICN was of high quality.

Alam was produced before a Kolkata court on Monday.