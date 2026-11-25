Families protested against the sealing drive in Delhi’s Sainik Farms wedding venues on Monday and Tuesday after the Delhi Police acted on the orders of the Delhi high court directing civic authorities to act against banquet halls operating without valid permissions.

Families allege the sealing drive led to last-minute cancellations and indefinite wedding postponements. (Representative file photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Families allege the sealing drive led to last-minute cancellations and indefinite wedding postponements.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

On November 19, the high court gave the directions after a petition by a local organisation complaining of illegal marriage venues and banquet halls, those without any fire safety clearance or statutory permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The judge noted that for the safety of the people attending the functions at the venues, there should be an immediate suspension of events and commercial activities at the venues. The court also noted that these places can resume hosting events once they get necessary approvals.

Also Read: DDA razes Sainik Farms bungalow built on land marked for bio park

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Monday and Tuesday, as the Delhi Police started sealing the banquet halls without any prior notice, many families who had pre-booked these venues were left in disarray as they had no venue to host their function, lost all their money in deposits and other wedding expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday and Tuesday, as the Delhi Police started sealing the banquet halls without any prior notice, many families who had pre-booked these venues were left in disarray as they had no venue to host their function, lost all their money in deposits and other wedding expenses. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Senior police officials said they sealed seven venues by Tuesday afternoon.

Ravita Saha was supposed to get married on Tuesday but instead she was protesting outside the venue. Her father, Ram Lakhan Saha, said, “We had put in all our money and all of the arrangements were done. She was supposed to get married today. Now, what do I tell all my family members, in laws and the groom? My daughter is broken. Her wedding procession was ready but we had nowhere to go.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another woman, Aarti Singh, said, “My wedding is supposed to happen in ten days. We had to pay for everything three months back only. Now, on Tuesday, we found the venue being locked and sealed. We had no idea. My parents are trying but we are not able to find any other venue. The venue people also didn’t inform us. They are not even giving a refund. Also, its peak wedding season in Delhi. Where will I get married now?”

The families marched from the W lane in Sainik Farms where most of the venues had been sealed.

Indira Singh, 50, also participated in the protest as her daughter’s wedding has been postponed indefinitely.

“My daughter’s wedding is on Tuesday night. My daughter was in the salon. My husband and I were checking the decoration and caterers when we found the venue is being sealed and soon will be demolished. I paid for the wedding with all my savings six months back. My daughter is heartbroken and hasn’t stopped crying. We need justice. We have been humiliated in front of our family members. The wedding was supposed to happen in three hours. Can’t the government or Delhi Police give us some time?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior police officer said, “The order was received over the weekend and work was started according to the high court’s order. We had to identify and seal all illegal banquet halls which can be a major safety issue for the locals and the people using the venue”

Also Read: HC pulls up Centre, Delhi for ‘passing the buck’ on Sainik Farms regularisation

Former Deoli MLA and Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) member Prakash Jarwal also joined in the protest.

“For the last 20 years, families from lower economic backgrounds in Raju Park, Tigri and Sangam Vihar have been hosting weddings at W-17 lane here. In Sangam Vihar, there’s no space or garden or wedding halls. They host weddings here as it’s also cheap. But now some fake organisation has come up and blackmailed these halls. When the establishments refused, they filed a petition. Now, HC has directed to seal venues and next hearing is not till December 10. Now, what will women and their families do? Today, a young woman was supposed to get married. She and her family are now suffering. I don’t understand this. In 2022, MCD had said open gardens don’t need permission. This is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trick to harass women.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A statement from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.