Farmers protest live: PEP president Sukhpal Singh Khaira asks PM Modi to repeal farm laws
The farmers' protest against the Centre's three new farm laws is continuing at Delhi's border as the deadlock between the protesting farmer unions and the government continues over the repeal of the laws.
Rakesh Tikait, leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said on Tuesday that the protesting farmers would gherao Parliament, if the Central government does not repeal the three laws, during his address to a Kisan Panchayat in Sikar, Rajasthan. Earlier on Tuesday, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, too, addressed a similar panchayat in Sikar.
Meanwhile, the political battles in poll-bound states have been centred largely around the farm laws and the farmers' protests. Union minister Prahlad Joshi of the BJP attacked Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday saying that Gandhi is an "actor on tractor." The remarks came a day after Gandhi held a tractor rally in his constituency in Kerala supporting the protesting farmers. Gandhi too had been attacking the Centre in his political rallies, saying that the government wants to take away the agriculture business from farmers and "and give the entire business to two or three friends of PM Modi".
In other developments around the issue, climate activist Disha Ravi had been released from the Tihar jail on Tuesday after a Delhi court granted bail to her on grounds of "scanty and sketchy" evidence. She was earlier arrested in connection with the 'toolkit' case. Also, Lakha Sidhana, one of the accused in the tractor rally clashes during the republic day, addressed a farmers' rally in Mehraj, Bathinda, calling for the protests to be intensified.
FEB 24, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Posters only precautionary, no action against farmers: Delhi police clarify
Delhi police has said that the posters at Delhi borders were put up only as a precautionary measure and no action is being taken against farmers, reports ANI.
FEB 24, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Punjab Ekta Party president urges PM Modi to repeal farm laws
Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three farm laws against which the farmers have been protesting.
FEB 24, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders remain closed for traffic
Several borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Wednesday because of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.
