Farm laws protests Live: SKM to hold torch rally today

The protest against the three farm laws which has been going on for the past 11 weeks have shown no signs of easing as the deadlock between protesting farmers’ unions representatives and the Centre remains unresolved.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday said that farmers did not deserve to be called parasites by the government and said that they will reply back with ‘diplomatic punishment’ while speaking in reference to PM Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament.

Farmers’ union representatives have also demanded that all those who were jailed for violence on January 26 should be kept in the same jail.