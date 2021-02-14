Farm laws protests Live: SKM to hold torch rally today
- The protests have entered its 80th day on Sunday and neither the government nor the farmers' unions representatives have arrived at a solution despite several rounds of discussions.
The protest against the three farm laws which has been going on for the past 11 weeks have shown no signs of easing as the deadlock between protesting farmers’ unions representatives and the Centre remains unresolved.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday said that farmers did not deserve to be called parasites by the government and said that they will reply back with ‘diplomatic punishment’ while speaking in reference to PM Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament.
Farmers’ union representatives have also demanded that all those who were jailed for violence on January 26 should be kept in the same jail.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 14, 2021 06:40 AM IST
Parasite reference deeply hurt us: SKM
Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rakesh Tikait of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha told the press on Saturday and alleged that the PM through his speech on Wednesday in Lok Sabha hurt the farmers in a 'diplomatic fashion'. Rajewal said the prime minister has given “diplomatic gaaliyan” (abuses) to farmers in the Lower House and said that the community has been deeply hurt.
LIVE: New Zealand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, first since January
Disengagement to be completed by next Fri; PLA forces move beyond Finger 8
Punjab civic polls: All you need to know
Pulwama terror attack: People on social media pay homage to CRPF soldiers
Pakistani woman who had become village panchayat’s interim head arrested: Police
Voting for 117 municipal bodies in Punjab to be held today
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
2 killed as earth falls on workers during railway construction work in Assam
Soon, protesters will pay for damage: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- The statement comes amid farmers’ protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
AIMPLB moves SC on plea for uniform divorce laws
- Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
J&K to get statehood at appropriate time: Amit Shah
- J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
2 years after Pulwama, Interpol issues notices
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
Manipur's first comic book on folktales of 3 tribes released
