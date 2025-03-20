Farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal moved to PWD guest house after police crackdown at Shambhu border

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was taken to PIMS Jalandhar late at night, was moved to a PWD guest house in the high-security Jalandhar Cantonment area on Thursday morning as Haryana and Punjab police began evicting protesting farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, which had remained blocked for over a year. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was detained in Mohali before being transferred to Patiala on Wednesday.(PTI)

Dallewal was detained on Wednesday evening and initially taken to the Commando Training Centre in Patiala before being moved to PIMS Hospital in Jalandhar. Sources told Hindustan Times that he was relocated around 1.30am. Earlier, he had been detained in Mohali before being transferred to Patiala.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police detained several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, in Mohali as they returned from a meeting with a central delegation led by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh. Farmer leader Guramneet Singh Mangat confirmed that Abhimanyu Kohar, Kaka Singh Kotra, and Manjit Singh Rai were also among those detained.

Police evict protesting farmers

Following a major crackdown on protesting farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, where they had been stationed since February 13 last year, agitated farmers announced protests outside Deputy Commissioner offices across Punjab on Thursday. They are opposing the detention of their leaders and the clearing of protest sites.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has also begun action against farmers involved in the protests at Shambhu. Notices have been pasted outside their residences in Ambala, directing them to appear before investigating agencies in connection with cases against them.

Over 100 farmers detained during Wednesday’s crackdown have been sent to Patiala Central Jail.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the eviction, citing economic disruptions. “Industries and businesses have been hit hard due to the prolonged closure of the two highways, which he called ‘the lifelines of the state,’” he said.

Following the eviction, Haryana security personnel began removing cement barricades at the Shambhu border, which had been erected to prevent Punjab farmers from marching to Delhi. JCB machines were deployed to clear the Shambhu-Ambala road, which had been closed for over a year.

Security forces had fortified the border with cement blocks, iron nails, and barbed wire to halt the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The protesting farmers, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been camping at the border since their march was blocked by authorities last year.