A 57-year-old farmer, who allegedly attempted suicide at the Shambhu border during the farmers' protest on December 14, died at the Government Rajindra Hospital on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI. Ranjodh Singh reportedly took his own life as he was troubled by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.(PTI)

Ranjodh Singh, who hails from Ratanheri village in Ludhiana district, reportedly died by suicide as he was troubled by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, farmer leaders claimed.

Dallewal has been fasting unto death at the Khanauri border since November 26.

Singh is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son. He had been participating in the ongoing protest by Punjab farmers at the Shambhu border in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

Farmers under the groups of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their multiple marches to Delhi were stopped by security forces.

For the past three weeks, Dallewal has been on fast-unto-death and has refused medical aid, despite government intervention.

Punjab Advocate General Singh said, “His vitals are fine at the moment, but the doctors have said that indoor admission would be in his best interest".

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that “the court's doors are always open to any suggestion or demand by farmers".

Apart from Dallewal's 23-day fast, farmers also carried out a 'rail roko' march for three hours in 52 locations across the state today.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).