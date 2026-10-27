Farmers call off march to Mumbai after Fadnavis govt promises drought relief

Over 12,000 farmers who began a march to Mumbai on Tuesday demanding immediate relief for drought-hit farmers, crop insurance payments, and loan waivers, under the banner of the Leftist All India Kisan Sabha, withdrew the march in the evening as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a positive response to the demands and assured that the government will take steps to benefit farmers.

File photo: A farmer walks on a lake that has dried up due to drought outside Beed, India. (AP)

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The farmers carrying red flags began their march from Igatpuri to Mumbai along the Nashik–Mumbai highway. All India Kisan Sabha leader Ajit Nawale called for reform in the farm loan waiver policy. He argued that farmers who regularly repay their loans should benefit from the scheme.

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In the evening, Fadnavis met a delegation of farmers under the leadership of Ajit Nawale. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured farmers that the state government will extend all possible assistance to help them overcome the challenges arising from the prevailing drought conditions. Fadnavis emphasised that the government was committed to reducing the hardships faced by farming families through financial assistance, drinking water arrangements, fodder supplies and measures to strengthen agricultural support systems.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Farmers to march to Chandigarh on Dec 7 over unmet demands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Farmers to march to Chandigarh on Dec 7 over unmet demands {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister announced that pending instalments under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana would be paid to eligible farmers. He also assured that the government will consider demand for increasing the ₹50,000 incentive provided to farmers who regularly repay their crop loans. "A ministerial group constituted to examine farm loan waivers will discuss the proposal to increase the incentive. A suitable decision will be taken after considering the state's financial position," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also ordered officials to expedite the release of pending instalments under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for women beneficiaries who have completed their e-KYC verification. The Chief Minister said Maharashtra was among the leading states in terms of the number of women receiving benefits under such welfare schemes.

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The Chief Minister directed the concerned department to examine the possibility of restoring the triggers previously used under the crop insurance scheme.

The state government has expressed a positive view on increasing the monthly honorarium of school nutrition programme workers.

These workers currently receive ₹2,500 per month, and the proposal under consideration would raise their honorarium by ₹1,000 to ₹3,500 per month.

Also read: Drought conditions require climate-resilient crops to address India’s nutrition gap

After the assurance, Ajit Nawale announced the decision to withdraw Long March. "CM Fadnavis responded positively to our demands. So we have decided to withdraw the Long March." said Nawale.

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The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne and MLA Vinod Nikole.