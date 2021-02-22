Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait to hold Mahapanchayat at 2 states today
- Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi and Kejriwal have all turned their sights towards farmer communities in a bid to corner the government.
Farmers protests against the farm laws have entered Day 87. The deadlock between farmers and the government continues as no indications of fresh discussions have been announced by either side following the violence that erupted on January 26 when a planned tractor rally deviated from its original course.
Farmers have also criticised the government over the arrest of activists supporting the farmers’ unions representatives against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi’s arrest led to widespread condemnation from activists as well as the opposition parties.
Mahapanchayats meant to rally support for the farm bills have taken the centrestage across the states demanding repeal of the farm laws. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address 2 Mahapanchayats later this week, Kejriwal is scheduled to hold one gathering in Meerut and Congress leader Sachin Pilot held one Mahapanchayat last week in Rajasthan.
Rakesh Tikait is also scheduled to hold several Kisan Mahapanchayats this week. Tikait will hold two rallies today in Haryana and Rajasthan.
FEB 22, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Tikait invokes Gandhi's teachings
BKU farmer leader Rakesh Tikait seen spinning charkha in a video shared by him on his Twitter page. He wrote famous lines written by Mahatma Gandhi as a caption showing his respect to the father of the nation.
