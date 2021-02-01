IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Live

Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border

  • PM Modi has said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them.

Tikait was speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar on the sidelines of a Kisan Panchayat on Saturday and a video of it was shared on social media.

Delhi's Singhu border witnessed increased hustle-bustle on Sunday as more farmers from Punjab and Haryana poured in to join the protest against the Centre's new agri laws, even as some complained of poor internet connectivity and difficulties in getting water and food supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Saturday said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST

    Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border

    Security at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border has been tightened in view of ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's three farm laws.

  • FEB 01, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

    NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out "correct facts" on the three farm bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers proterst
app
e-paper
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
india news

BJP banks on local poll gains to make inroads in Kerala

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Party aims to target the Pinarayi Vijayan govt on the gold smuggling racket and Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
india news

After Balakot strike, Pakistani bids to infiltrate via the Jammu border up: BSF

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Since Pakistan terms Jammu IB as ‘working boundary’, it attempts to change status quo of the IB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • PM Modi has said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks.
READ FULL STORY
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy indicated that a reconciliation with Sasikala was possible.(AFP)
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy indicated that a reconciliation with Sasikala was possible.(AFP)
india news

TN poll battle heats up as Sasikala leaves hospital

By Sharan Poovanna, Divya Chandrababu, Bengaluru/chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:26 AM IST
The developments have added to the intensity of the upcoming polls in which the AIADMK is consolidating its resources to take on its bitter rival, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shukla’s two-year tenure as agency chief will end on February 3. He had joined the agency on February 4, 2019.(HT file photo)
Shukla’s two-year tenure as agency chief will end on February 3. He had joined the agency on February 4, 2019.(HT file photo)
india news

Farm stir, budget session likely to delay selection of next CBI director

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The selection committee has to decide the name of the next CBI director from among a panel of officers belonging to four batches – 1984 to 1987 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the block-level conventions, the state Congress units have been told to organise district level padayatras (walks) before February 20.(PTI)
Following the block-level conventions, the state Congress units have been told to organise district level padayatras (walks) before February 20.(PTI)
india news

Congress plans campaign against Centre across states over farm laws

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:11 AM IST
In a letter to all state Congress chiefs dated Saturday, general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal called for block-level conventions on the farm laws to be organised before February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

UP Police issue notice to 220 tractor owners; Oppn says move to threaten farmers

PTI, Ballia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:52 AM IST
The police, however, stated that the notices have nothing to do with the farmers' protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
india news

Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST
“OTT platforms do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board," Prakash Javadekar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Took political support for farm stir after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Took political support for farmers' movement only after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws.(ANI)
The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws.(ANI)
india news

Opposition parties may attend key debates to step up pressure

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Parties have prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue on February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
india news

Calls for PM’s number, vaccines flood 24/7 helpline for MPs

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Some people have dialled the helpline to ask for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone number. One person called up the staff to seek an appointment with the PM as he “needs to give the PM some advice on the farmers’ protests.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
india news

‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST
We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” PM Modi said in his 73rd episode of his monthly radio address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his first address to the nation in 2021, Modi celebrated India’s vaccination drive against the Covid-19 and the Indian cricket team’s triumph against Australia.(Mint)
In his first address to the nation in 2021, Modi celebrated India’s vaccination drive against the Covid-19 and the Indian cricket team’s triumph against Australia.(Mint)
india news

Saddened by insult to Tricolour on R-Day: PM

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Modi slams Republic Day vandalism, hails India’s response to the Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apart from farmers, people travelling between Delhi and Haryana also faced problems because of the police blockade.(PTI)
Apart from farmers, people travelling between Delhi and Haryana also faced problems because of the police blockade.(PTI)
india news

Police cut off Singhu border from Capital

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:13 AM IST
As internet services remained suspended in and around the Singhu border protest venue for the third consecutive day, farmers alleged that the step was taken to stop their voices from reaching the rest of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during the protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border on Sunday.(ANI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during the protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

Ready for talks but not under pressure: Tikait

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:02 AM IST
“We want our people to be released before anything else. There won’t be any agreement under pressure,” Tikait said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved