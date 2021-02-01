Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border
- PM Modi has said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks.
Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them.
Tikait was speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar on the sidelines of a Kisan Panchayat on Saturday and a video of it was shared on social media.
Delhi's Singhu border witnessed increased hustle-bustle on Sunday as more farmers from Punjab and Haryana poured in to join the protest against the Centre's new agri laws, even as some complained of poor internet connectivity and difficulties in getting water and food supplies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Saturday said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border
Security at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border has been tightened in view of ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's three farm laws.
-
FEB 01, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar
NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out "correct facts" on the three farm bills.
