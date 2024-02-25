Farmers' protest: Mobile internet services restored in Haryana’s 7 districts

Mobile internet services, which were suspended on February 11 in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call by farmers' unions, were restored in seven districts of Haryana on Sunday morning. Farmers tying a black cloth on their turbans to mark Black Day protest against the Union government and Haryana government during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march at Shambhu Border in Patiala. (ANI)

Mobile internet services and bulk SMSes will now be available in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa as the Haryana government decided not to extend the suspension order after February 25 midnight.

Individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and household though were exempted from the shutdown in public interest.

The suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24. Officials said no fresh order has been issued to extend the suspension of the mobile services in the seven districts.

According to an earlier order issued by the home department, the restrictions were imposed "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdictions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, including Dabwali, districts in Haryana".

Residents welcomed the government's decision.

"Restoration of mobile internet services after a gap of several days is a big relief," Kamal, a resident of Ambala, told news agency PTI.

Delhi Chalo' march

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points of the state's border with Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by security personnel.

The farmers will continue to stay put at the two border points till February 29, when the next course of action will be decided, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said on Friday.

Farmer leaders had on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.