Farmers’ protest: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets leaders from Haryana

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:21 IST

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday was holding a meeting with farmers’ leaders from Haryana at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The meeting comes even as a farmers’ leader said they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14 at Delhi’s Singhu border.

Farmers have been protesting at the border for 17 days now against the three laws passed by Parliament in September. The farmers fear that latest legislation will leave them at the mercy of the big corporates as it does not promise minimum support price.

The Centre had sent a draft proposal of reforms earlier this week that it is planning to incorporate in the laws. However, the protesting farmers rejected the proposal and have remained firm on the demand for the repeal of the laws