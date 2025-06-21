Farooq Abdullah's Supreme Court warning to Centre over J&K statehood demand

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that his party would approach the Supreme Court if there was any further delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah speaks to the media, at Pahalgam in Anantnag, J&K, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_03_2025_000498A)(PTI)

Abdullah told PTI after a meeting of party workers in the Kokernag area, “After the elections, people wanted their issues to be resolved immediately, but statehood (not being restored) is stopping us. They have many demands, like they want him (National Conference MLA Altaf Kaloo) to become a minister, but how is this possible till statehood is restored?”

"We are waiting, but if they (Centre) take a long time then we will have no option but to go to the Supreme Court," he added, stating that he was hopeful that after statehood was restored, all powers would be given back.

Farooq Abdullah on Israel-Iran conflict

Farooq Abdullah stated that he hoped all parties involved in the Israel-Iran conflict would see some sense and that peace would be achieved soon.

"I pray that God gives both Israel as well as Iran some sense and gives (Donald) Trump some sense also so that he talks about peace and not war. The issues can only be resolved peacefully, and nothing will be achieved without peace," he said.

Abdullah also questioned the government regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, when 26 people were killed.

"They (Centre) said we ended militancy here, then where did they (Pahalgam attackers) come from? We have so many forces, so many drones, etc. Where did those four attackers come from?" asked Abdullah.

"We have not been able to find them yet. We say that we are a powerful nation now and there is no match to us, but we cannot find those four," he said.