FATF insights: ED role in fight against financial crimes

ByRahul Navin
Sep 20, 2024 05:00 AM IST

India's robust anti-money laundering efforts earned praise from FATF, highlighting its commitment to financial integrity and growth amid global challenges.

In a world burdened by economic instability and conflict, India is a beacon of optimism and growth. The nation’s rapid economic development is underpinned by a robust commitment to financial integrity, demonstrated by its active measures to curb illegal financial activities and counter illicit funds and assets. Central to this sustainable development is the country’s ability to foster an ecosystem which promotes clean money and wealth creators while aggressively tackling money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF) .

The Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
