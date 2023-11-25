close_game
Fire breaks out at railway station in Bengal; firefighting operations underway

Fire breaks out at railway station in Bengal; firefighting operations underway

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Fire Brigade has reached the spot and fire extinguishing operations are underway.

A fire broke out at Kulti Railway Station on Saturday morning in Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal. Firefighters have arrived at the spot to douse the flames that engulfed cables kept below a footbridge of the railway station.

Fire breaks out at Kulti Railway Station in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal.
Fire breaks out at Kulti Railway Station in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to Kulti Railway Station are expected to be assessed once the flames are fully extinguished.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited.

Sign out