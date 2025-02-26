Menu Explore
Fire breaks out during screening of 'Chhava' in Delhi's Select City Mall | Video

PTI |
Feb 26, 2025 06:50 PM IST

An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select City Mall here on Wednesday during the screening of a movie, an official said.

The cinema hall was evacuated.(PTI)

Panic gripped cinemagoers as a corner of the movie screen of PVR Cinemas at the mall caught fire during the 4:15 pm screening of the film 'Chhava', a witness told PTI.

Another cinemagoer said as fire alarms started ringing in the hall, everybody rushed to the exit doors. The cinema hall was evacuated, he said.

