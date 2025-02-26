Fire breaks out during screening of 'Chhava' in Delhi's Select City Mall | Video

A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select City Mall here on Wednesday during the screening of a movie, an official said. The cinema hall was evacuated.(PTI)

Panic gripped cinemagoers as a corner of the movie screen of PVR Cinemas at the mall caught fire during the 4:15 pm screening of the film 'Chhava', a witness told PTI.

An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Another cinemagoer said as fire alarms started ringing in the hall, everybody rushed to the exit doors. The cinema hall was evacuated, he said.